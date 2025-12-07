Financial Review: Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) versus Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) and Tron (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celtic and Tron”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celtic N/A N/A N/A $0.09 27.21 Tron $4.31 million 110.96 -$4.34 million ($0.04) -46.50

Profitability

Celtic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tron. Tron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celtic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Celtic and Tron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celtic N/A N/A N/A Tron 269.52% -4.65% -4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Celtic and Tron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celtic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tron 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Celtic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Tron shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.2% of Tron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tron beats Celtic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources. The company also engages in the retail, wholesale, and e-commerce activities; and sale of television rights and sponsorships. Celtic plc was founded in 1887 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About Tron

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

