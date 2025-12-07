Jeffrey Li Sells 3,934 Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Li sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $210.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.40. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $211.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after buying an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,969 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,891,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.