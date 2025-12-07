Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.1667.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Henry Schein by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 766.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

