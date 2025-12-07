Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $696,540.00 in Stock

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $696,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,106.66. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap-On alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,728 shares of Snap-On stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.70, for a total transaction of $595,641.60.

Snap-On Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE SNA opened at $346.84 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $365.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.97.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.44 dividend. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-On

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,938,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,892,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,973,000 after buying an additional 547,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter valued at $168,010,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,793,000 after acquiring an additional 239,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-On by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,850,000 after acquiring an additional 216,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-On

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.