Contrasting Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) & Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Agri Bank China and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agri Bank China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility and Risk

Agri Bank China has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agri Bank China 21.14% 9.25% 0.63% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior 26.58% 15.42% 1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Agri Bank China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Agri Bank China pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agri Bank China and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agri Bank China $195.64 billion 1.32 $39.24 billion $2.70 6.84 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior $829.46 million 2.00 $205.87 million $6.01 7.42

Agri Bank China has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior. Agri Bank China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior beats Agri Bank China on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing. The company also provides letter of credit comprising import and export letters of credit, and credit discounting and financing, as well as usance payable at sight; stand-by services; bank guarantees, including first demand and local guarantees; import and export documentary collection; irrevocable reimbursement undertaking; and canal tolls. In addition, it offers liquidity and investment solutions, such as time deposits, DDA accounts, Yankee certificate of deposits, and EMTN private placement services, as well as supply chain finance services. The company primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

