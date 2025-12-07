Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $103.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 price objective on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 82.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 287.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

