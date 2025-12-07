Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,659 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $229.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

