Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,998,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 720,788 shares.The stock last traded at $4.2150 and had previously closed at $4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.83 target price on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Telefonica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Telefonica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a yield of 827.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Telefonica’s payout ratio is -60.98%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica in the second quarter worth $44,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

