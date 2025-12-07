Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $23.7630, with a volume of 2348126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 2.88.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.