Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,601,092 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601,092 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $54,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 269,170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,497,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 747,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after purchasing an additional 984,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

