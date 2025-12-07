Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $206.33

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.3333.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.69.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 19.34%.The company had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
