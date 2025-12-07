Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $327.85, but opened at $340.96. Lumentum shares last traded at $327.8480, with a volume of 1,635,089 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,776.48. This represents a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,750.33. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

