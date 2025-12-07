Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 25,140 Shares of RLI Corp. $RLI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 222.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 95.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,400 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,869,000 after buying an additional 2,817,616 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,750,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,967,000 after buying an additional 1,419,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,861,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after buying an additional 920,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 121.5% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 1,552,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 851,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.56. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

