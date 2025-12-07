Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

