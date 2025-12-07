Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Innodata by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 12.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INOD. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Innodata Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ INOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Innodata

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $256,295. The trade was a 67.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $12,278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,400. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.