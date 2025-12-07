Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 46,526 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $849,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.