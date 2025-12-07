Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,716 Shares of News Corporation $NWS

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,929,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $66,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,728,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,924,000 after buying an additional 344,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 684,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,705,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

