Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,551 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $350.10 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.78.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $455.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,635.68. The trade was a 46.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.60, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,081,180.80. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $3,763,746 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.