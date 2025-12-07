Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 219,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 44.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.7%

BBVA opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 28.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3736 per share. This represents a yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

