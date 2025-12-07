State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,180 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MCRI opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCRI

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.