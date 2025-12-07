Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,517,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,886,000 after buying an additional 626,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $8,116,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 263,483 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of ALEX opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 33.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

