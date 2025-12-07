Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 29,758 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,758 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,782,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $125.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $132.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

