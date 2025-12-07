Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,628 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 401,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.2% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $190.94 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

