Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSCT opened at $18.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.