Middlesex Water Company $MSEX Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 1.1%

Middlesex Water stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Middlesex Water Company has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Middlesex Water from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $52.00 target price on Middlesex Water in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

