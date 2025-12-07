Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,878,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nuvalent by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Nuvalent by 79.2% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 103,389 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 599,710 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 price target on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,553,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,573. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 5,850 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $639,814.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,377,194 shares in the company, valued at $150,623,707.78. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,041,074 shares of company stock valued at $98,898,659. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

