Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Itron by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 943,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Itron by 18.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 129.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 413,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $33,102.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,878.74. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $91,491.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,413.46. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, December 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stephens raised shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

