Gary Smith Sells 6,800 Shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,309,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $49,090,510.70. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $201.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.89. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.