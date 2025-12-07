George Raymond Zage III Buys 80,000 Shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,063,283 shares in the company, valued at $108,854,320.50. This trade represents a 1.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Raymond Zage III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, George Raymond Zage III bought 75,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,011,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, George Raymond Zage III purchased 100,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00.

On Monday, December 1st, George Raymond Zage III acquired 150,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,936,500.00.

On Friday, November 28th, George Raymond Zage III acquired 150,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $1,932,000.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, George Raymond Zage III bought 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $13,150,000.00.

GRND opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Grindr’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the first quarter worth approximately $20,049,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Grindr by 327.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 1,058,084 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,320,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,618,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, December 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grindr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

