Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 178.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $1,346,000.

SRAD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sportradar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

