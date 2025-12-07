Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 120.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.17 million, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

