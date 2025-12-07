Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $415.95 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $427.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.