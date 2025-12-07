Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,720,861 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,720,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vale by 98.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Vale Stock Down 4.9%

VALE stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.69%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.