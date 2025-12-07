Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. $ESQ Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESQ. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 40,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 244,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $888.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 31.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Esquire Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

