Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 167,427 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. $RGP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 171.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $48,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Core Value Fund L.P. Cg purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,379,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,178.36. The trade was a 6.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 10,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 123,015 shares of company stock valued at $552,445 in the last ninety days. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

RGP stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is -4.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RGP

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.