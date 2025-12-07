134,872 Shares in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 900.8% in the second quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 144,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAT Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

TATT opened at $39.00 on Friday. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $490.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.27 million.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

