Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,635 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,778.20. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $157.22 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.