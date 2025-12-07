Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2,856.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,993.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Celsius by 9,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 820,297 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 1.4%

Celsius stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,490.28. This represents a 4.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

