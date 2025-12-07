Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,984 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,082,764.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,452.59. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

