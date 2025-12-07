Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 226,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.83. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

