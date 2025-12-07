Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Navient were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Navient by 15.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Navient by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Navient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. Analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.52%.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

