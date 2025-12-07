PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88,526 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PVH by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PVH by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,822,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 1.6%

PVH stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

