AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,627 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2,124.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 558.7% during the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 240,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 204,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AxoGen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $34.00 price target on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

AxoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -666.40 and a beta of 1.06.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 40,235 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $826,829.25. Following the sale, the director owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055. This trade represents a 99.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $2,839,945. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

