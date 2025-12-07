Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,645 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,645 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 403,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

PINS opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

