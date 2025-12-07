Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.09 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Five9 were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Five9 by 11,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.19.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $20.65 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, President Andy Dignan sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $152,343.36. Following the sale, the president directly owned 208,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,643.64. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $366,137.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,113,749.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 66,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,010 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

