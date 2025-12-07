California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $375,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

McKesson Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $807.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $815.45 and a 200-day moving average of $745.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $895.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.