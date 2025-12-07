Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys 359,581 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 4,825.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

