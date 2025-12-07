California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,188,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969,329 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $499,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,366,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

