Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $285.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

