SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 640,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

